Weather Looking More Seasonable

A stretch of unseasonably warm weather culminated in a powerful storm system that spun out rare January tornadoes all across the Southeast, but we are finally in line for a return to a more normal pattern with something closer to average winter temperatures.

The weekend storm system has rolled up the Atlantic coast as a nor’easter with high winds and torrential rains into the Northeast, finally expected to head away from the U.S. by Wednesday. We get a short break before the next system, one much weaker than the last. A low will track out of the Plains, leaving significant snow in the upper Midwest and dragging a cold front eastward through the Deep South. Clouds begin to increase on Wednesday and temperatures warm ahead of the advancing front, putting our highs back into the 70s for one day.

Scattered showers will accompany the front as it moves through Wednesday night, then a cool breezy day is in store for Thursday behind the front. Looking ahead to the weekend, highs and lows will return to normal or a bit below with frost likely on more than one morning.

Columbus has now measured 11.21″ of rain since the year began, breaking a record for the wettest January on record for the city.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast