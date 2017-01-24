OPD seeking information on Liberty Gas Station robbery suspect

OPELIKA, Ala. – Opelika police are looking for any information into a robbery that occurred Sunday morning at the Liberty Gas Station on Pepperell Parkway.

Police say the suspect entered the store and produced a firearm, then demanded money from the cash register. The suspect left the store with money and a large amount of Newport cigarettes. The suspect was seen leaving the area in a gray Ford Focus traveling east on Pepperell Parkway.

The store clerk described the suspect as a man, approximately 5’8″ tall and weighing around 150 pounds. He was described as wearing all black clothing with a white bandanna.

Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to call the Opelika Police Department’s Investigative Services Division at (334) 705-5220. You may also call the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665 where you can remain anonymous if you choose.