Governor Deal expands State of Emergency

ATLANTA — Governor Nathan Deal will be touring areas of the state Wednesday ravaged by a storm system that left 15 people dead and several others missing. Those powerful storms leaving dozens injured or without shelter or food to eat.

Governor Deal declared a State of Emergency for nine additional counties Monday when addressing the storms that swept through the state over the weekend. That makes a total of 16 counties under a State of Emergency.

“The state is making all of our resources available for the impacted areas. The Georgia Emergency Management and the Homeland Security Agency is coordinating with all the State Agencies some of whom are here and you will hear from them,” says Gov. Nathan Deal.

The State of Emergency has been extended to January 30. Deal also said he is prepared to expand and extend the emergency declaration at the circumstances dictate.