Dairy Queen franchise coming to Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. – Dairy Queen Restaurant will have a ground breaking ceremony in Phenix City later this week, according to a media release.

The LABE Restaurant Group, LLC based in LaGrange is announcing the plans to bring a Dairy Queen franchise to Phenix City. The restaurant will be located along Highway 280 N in Phenix City, directly in front of Home Depot.

This Dairy Queen will be the group’s first opening in Phenix City and currently operates the Diary Queen located on Whittlesey Blvd.

The Phenix City location is planning for a 2017 opening, construction and hiring is currently underway.

The ground breaking ceremony will be held on Thursday, January 26 at 10:30 a.m. EST.