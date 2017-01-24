CVCC baseball prepares for 2017 season after JUCO World Series run

By Published:
cvcc

The CVCC baseball team is gearing up for another season.
And this bunch will have large shoes to fill. Last year marked the 3rd consecutive time the Pirates made it to the JUCO World Series.
Not to mention, were ranked #1 in the nation for some time.
Head Coach Adam Thomas told us he likes the intensity he’s seen so far.

“I like our personnel and I believe in our plan. And I feel like at least we’ll do the things we need to do to be successful. Whether that ends in Colorado, whether that ends in Ozark, or whether that ends in Phenix City,” says Thomas.

We don’t know how they’ll do just yet… but we’ll have more of an idea this Saturday when they throw out the first pitch at 2pm. One thing we do know, they’ve lost their entire pitching staff, but are returning the entire offense.

