Columbus Police: One night, two armed robberies, no arrests

COLUMBUS, Ga. — We’re learning more about two frightening armed robberies at Columbus businesses.

News 3’s Ashley Garrett has obtained exclusive surveillance video of one criminal pointing two guns in the faces of several victims.

Columbus Police confirm an armed robbery happened at the Dollar General in the 23 hundred block of Cusseta Road just before nine Monday night.

Leroy Jenkins lives down the street. He describes the scene of the robbery to News 3.

“It was rough out here last night. I didn’t know had they caught the robber. They say somebody had a heart attack in the store. I don’t know how that person doin,” says Leroy Jenkins.

Columbus Police Major Gil Slouchick shares with us the details which ended with a victim being hurt.

“Two black males, faces covered, one of them had a handgun, and they demanded money and had the people get down, took an undisclosed amount of money and nobody was injured because of the robbery. We had an individual out there who suffered a medical condition after the robbers left,” says Major Slouchick.

CPD confirms another armed robbery happened at the Nick Food Mart on Hamilton Road.

“The guy comes in the door, put the gun to my head and he said on the floor, on the floor, get down, get down, it’s a robbery. I’m like Oh my God, I dropped the cup, I hit the floor right here,” says Patsy Wright-Anderson.

According to the store owner, the robber managed to get away with a cash register, money from customers, and he even grabbed some items from the store.

Columbus Police are heading up both investigations. I wanted to know if they thought both crimes were connected.

“This point and time we don’t have any evidence doing that. It’s the real early stages of the investigation,” says Slouchick.

Anyone with information on either armed robbery is urged to contact police at (706)-653-3400.

