City of Opelika plans ground breaking of new fire station headquarters

OPELIKA, Ala. – The City of Opelika is gearing up for a ground breaking for a new fire station headquarters.

The ground breaking will be held Friday, January 27, 2017 at 3 p.m. at the corner of Avenue B and 7th Street.

The new building will be a two-story brick state-of-the-art fire station with four large bays for emergency vehicles and will be approximately 13,171 square feet.

According to a media release, construction is planned to start in February with an expected completion date in December of 2017.