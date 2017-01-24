Business experts predict local economic future

COLUMBUS, Ga. – Experts from one of the top business schools stopped in Columbus Monday as a part of the Georgia Economic Outlook series.

Leaders of the Terry Business School at the University of Georgia shared their insight on the outlook for the state’s economy for the coming year. Business experts say they use data from the Selig Center for Economic Growth to predict trends for the economy. The Dean at Terry College of Business says he’s optimistic about Georgia’s fiscal future.

“There are a number of projects that have been announced, economic developments, so our pipeline is full of either companies either coming to Georgia newly, or expanding. We’re also going to get more benefit from the housing recovery. We’re going to see more individuals moving to the state of Georgia,” says Benjamin Ayers.

The series makes nine different stops around Georgia and has been hosted by the school for the past 30 years.