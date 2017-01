Police have issued an AMBER Alert for a 4-year-old girl abducted from Norcross, Georgia.

Mireida Espinoza-Lemus was last seen near Hammon Drive in Norcross wearing a pink sweater and pink pants. Police say she has a birthmark in the shape of a star on her thumb.

She is described as being:

3’6″ tall

Approximately 35 pounds

Shoulder length hair

Brown eyes.

Police say she is accompanied by 30-year-old Gladis Lemus.

They are in a 2009 Ford Flex with GA license plate RCP9791.