ALBANY, Ga. – At least six people are believed to be missing in Georgia following the storms, among them a 2-year-old from Dougherty County who was caught in the tornado.

Now members of the U.S. Civil Air Patrol with volunteers are frantically searching for the child, little Detrezz Green, hoping he might still be alive in the woods. The young boy’s mother reporting he had been quote “swept away” in the storm.

The child was with family members when the powerful tornado struck Sunday afternoon.