Weekend storms cause damage

ELLERSLIE, Ga. – Parts around the Chattahoochee Valley were damaged from severe weather over the weekend.  Skip Wyatt with the Ellerslie Fire Department describes responding to a fire from a lightning strike.

He says lightning struck a barn-shop like structure.  Wyatt says the barn burned to the ground before they could even get there, but luckily no one was hurt.

“It hit the man’s building, traveled down the power, went down to his water pump.  Got his well.  Just a total loss on that part.  The time we got there it was all on the ground.  It was raining.  It was pouring down rain.  We got soaked.  Wasn’t much we could do really.  The rain had it under control,” Wyatt said.

He says they had a few trees down from storms over the weekend, but most of the damage was in Cataula.

