Teen arrested in connection to deadly shooting on Branton Woods Dr.

COLUMBUS, Ga. – Columbus Police’s Homicide Unit executed an arrest warrant where a teen was arrested without incident in connection to the shooting death of Bobby Seawright, Jr.

The 16-year-old who’s name will not be released is charged with murder and will have his preliminary hearing appearance in Recorder’s Court Wednesday, January 25 at 9 a.m.

As News 3 has reported, 25-year-old Bobby Seawright, was shot and killed on Branton Woods Drive around 2:30 a.m. on December 17, 2016.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the man, later identified as Seawright, lying in the street next to his car.