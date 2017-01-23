Several tornadoes confirmed across the Chattahoochee Valley

Birmingham National Weather Service meteorologists confirm that damage along Pepperell Parkway in Opelika was caused by an EF1 tornado with 90 to 95 mph winds.
Damage that occurred at an athletic sports complex in Smiths Station Saturday, January 21 was from an EF1 tornado with 90- 100 mph winds.
Other areas that saw damage from severe weather over the weekend was in the community of Catuala, in Harris County and damage near Sutton’s Corner and Carnegie in Clay and Randolph Counties. These areas have yet to be surveyed by NWS meteorologists. Once that information becomes available it will be reported.
Editor’s Note: Birmingham NWS initially reported Smiths Station tornado as an EF2, but have since downgraded their findings to an EF1. The information should reflect their newest information.
