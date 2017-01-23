Outdoor Weekend Events January 27th – 29th

Cool & sunny for some active events this weekend. Meteorologist Carmen Rose has a look at what's going on outdoors.

This weekend will be almost the complete opposite of last. We’ll be cool (mornings in the 30s and highs in the 50s), sunny and dry Friday through Sunday.

The Callaway Gardens Marathon, half marathon and 5K is Saturday morning at 7:45 a.m. est. The marathon and half marathon courses will run all through Callaway Gardens. The 5K course will be fast and flat around Robin Lake. If interested in running or walking one of the races you can register here.

Young Eagles Day: Free Flight For Kids is Saturday morning as well from 8:30 a.m. est to 11:30 a.m. est. Kids ages 8 to 17 years old are all welcome to come out to Flightways Columbus (next to the Columbus Airport) for a free flight with volunteer pilots overlooking Columbus.

Local chapter pilots of the national Experimental Aircraft Association volunteer their time, planes and fuel to fly kids around Columbus every last Saturday of the month. If any kids show an interest in flying they are welcome to participate in the Young Eagles Program – starting with the option for free ground school lessons and potentially all the way up to a private pilot certification on completion. More information on the Young Eagles Program can be found here.

Run Ranger Run also kicks off early Saturday morning at 6:00 a.m. est and lasts through 4:00 p.m. est at Big Dog Running Company in Uptown Columbus. The event start with a pancake run at 6:00 a.m. est. Pancake and coffee will be served. Enjoy a group mile run or walk 10:00 a.m. est. Lunch will be at 11:00 a.m. est.