Neighbor remembers Hattiesburg tornado victim

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – One of the people who died during the storm is being remembered as a loving person.

Just hours after what officials are calling an EF-3 tornado touched down in Hattiesburg, residents on Crestwood Road try and pick up the pieces of what once was their home.

Just next door of what used to be Cameron Woullard’s house, one man lost his home and his wife.

“She was one of those people who lightened up the neighborhood,” Woullard said.

Woullard tells us his neighbor Simona Cox, was a kind Christian woman who lived her life through faith.

“She would give us all gifts and everything. She had church at her house. She was from Europe, and she was a christian…We will miss her,” Cox said.

Officials confirmed the other victims are Cleveland Madison, 20, David Wayne McCoy, 47, and Ernest Perkins, 58.