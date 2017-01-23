Goodwill to offer free tax filing

Published:

COLUMBUS, Ga. – Tax filing season starts this week.  Goodwill is partnering with the IRS to offer free tax filing for individuals who make a household income of less than $54,000 in 2016.

Those who qualify can get their taxes done for free by a volunteer tax preparer at the career center.  Jamie Austin with the career center says they’ve been doing tax prep in partnership with the River Valley VITA Coalition since 2010.

“It really helps low-income families who rely heavily on those tax returns.  A lot of claim their earned income tax credit, child tax credits and this puts money back into those individual’s pockets, into their households by not having to pay those fees with tax prepares,” Austin said.

This starts Tuesday, January 24th.  The career center in Columbus will be extending their hours in February.

