Georgia court dismisses car crash lawsuit against Snapchat

GRIFFIN, Ga. (AP) – A lawsuit claiming Snapchat’s “speed filter” tempted a woman to drive too fast before she crashed into a couple’s car has been dismissed by a judge who says the Communications Decency Act provides the social media company with immunity.

Wentworth and Karen Maynard sued Snapchat and the driver, Christal McGee, in Spalding County State Court in April. They said McGee was driving on a highway south of Atlanta in September 2015 while using a Snapchat filter that puts the rate at which a vehicle is traveling over an image.

It says McGee was trying to reach 100 mph when her car hit theirs, sending it across the left lane and into an embankment, and injuring Wentworth Maynard. The judge’s action on Friday leaves pending the claims against McGee.