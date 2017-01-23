From readers to leaders

COLUMBUS, Ga. – A Columbus civic club is teaming up with some partners to help develop the reading skills of some local 4-year-olds.

Dozens of youngsters eager to learn how to read were in the spotlight at the Cusseta Road Child Development Center Monday. They showed just how much they’ve learned about reading to an audience made up of parents and members of the Rotary Club of Columbus. Rotary is sponsoring a community service project they’re calling “Today’s Readers, Future Leaders.”

“One of the main objectives of Rotary is to help promote education and literacy, and this is one need that we saw in our community, and one way that we were able to help,” says Elizabeth Barker, Rotary Club of Columbus President.

The club is providing 240 4-year-olds who are participating in the Head Start School Readiness Program with a bag filled with ten phonics book, which the kids can take home.

“We want to have a home/school connection. We’re so excited about our partner, the Rotarians, coming in, sending the books home so that the parents may read the books to the children,” says Teresa Johnson.

The Chattahoochee Valley Library System is partnering with Rotary on this project.

“Everything that we’re trying to do is as much about educating parents as it is about helping the kids themselves, because we know parents are the kids’ first teachers,” says Alan Harkness.

The library staff engaged the children with music and song all in an effort to make the learning experience of reading as enjoyable as possible.

Rotarians will be reading to various classrooms of kids throughout the week as part of this program.