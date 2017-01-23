FORECAST: A complete 180 this week

High pressure begins to build over the region, with more cooler readings. A mid-week cold front will bring-back a brief shot of rain but will weaken, and will not pose a severe risk this time to the southeast. Perhaps a few areas will receive light measurable rainfall. The main component of this system will add another shot of even colder air, making us feel like average January readings but not extremely cold. This outlook will have near freezing readings for lows and highs into the mid-50s. Enjoy a very pleasant weekend ahead compared to last weekend’s storm.

Columbus has received 11.14″ of rain this month so far, already making this the wettest January in modern Columbus weather history; the old record was 10.22″ set in 1947.

