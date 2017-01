Columbus, Ga– Around 4pm ET today, the Cottonmouths rolled up to the Civic Center…. finally home after a whirlwind of the last few days. The team was met with fans who came out to show their dedication and support.

You saw many players limping or in crutches, but all were smiling. They hugged their families, took some pictures with fans and then got in their cars to head home. Head Coach Jerome Bechard says they are all so happy to be back.