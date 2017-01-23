Back to Your Regularly Scheduled Winter

An almost unprecedented springlike storm system is finally on its way out of the Southeast after creating three days of havoc over a wide area, which in itself followed 10 days of 70-degree temperatures in the city of Columbus. This whole stretch of weather was all very un-January-like and would have fit more into the months of March or April.

A few showers lingered Monday morning underneath the upper low center, which finally has wrapped up and begun to lift northeast away from our area. The surface low brought a barometer reading of 29.19″ to Columbus, the lowest seen here in many years, as it deepened and swept north through the middle of Alabama on Sunday. That rapid deepening was a major contributor to the outbreak of tornadoes that affected Georgia and Florida on Sunday afternoon and evening.

Light showers have lingered in the moisture and instability wrapping around on the back side of the system, but are not likely to last beyond late morning. The still intense surface cyclone has lifted into the southern Appalachians, but continues to kick up winds across our area and much of the Southeast today. Gusts could exceed 35 miles per hour in our local area and a Wind Advisory is in effect most of the day.

Winds will diminish tonight and the system will be gone by Tuesday, leaving us with a beautiful sunny day and seasonably mild temperatures. A much weaker frontal system will pass through, bringing a quick shot of showers Wednesday night. That front should bring more typical winter temperatures for the rest of the week and next weekend, featuring highs in the 50s and lows near freezing for several days.

Columbus has received 11.14″ of rain this month so far, already making this the wettest January in modern Columbus weather history; the old record was 10.22″ set in 1947.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast