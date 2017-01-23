1 dead, multiple injured in San Antonio shopping mall shooting

SAN ANTONIO, Tx (CBSN) — Police say two suspects are in custody after a robbery inside a shopping mall Sunday afternoon ended in a shooting that left one man dead and several people injured.

In a statement early Monday, police say both suspects face preliminary charges of capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The robbery happened at a Kay Jewelers store inside Rolling Oaks Mall, reports CBS San Antonio affiliate KENS-TV.

“What we have here is a robbery gone really, really bad,” Police Chief William McManus says, adding that the shooting was “absolutely senseless.”

KENS explains that, as they were escaping, the two suspects ran into two people outside who tried to intervene.

One of the good Samaritans was shot and killed, McManus says.

He was identified as Jonathan Murphy, of Cibolo, Texas, says KENS. He was 42.

The second had a concealed carry license and shot the suspect who had fired the gun.

That suspect was transported to a hospital and reported in critical condition.

The second suspect ran back into the mall and started shooting as he ran, KENS says.

Authorities say two other people were shot and two women suffered non-shooting injuries.

San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood told KENS one of the other people complained of chest pains, while another experienced labor pains.

The stores inside the mall were on lockdown following the shootings, KENS says, with officers going from store to store to securely escort customers out of the mall.

Police with K9s checked throughout the mall Sunday evening to make sure it was clear of any suspects.

San Antonio police posted a video on Facebook of the second suspect in custody, and say in the post he’d crashed a stolen car and fled but was captured by police in nearby Converse.

He was identified as 34-year-old Jason Prieto, reports KENS.

Two weapons were recovered, San Antonio police says.