Storms are gone but windy conditions persist.

By Published: Updated:
fullsizerender-7

The storm threat has diminished and we’ll just be left with a few showers through tomorrow morning. Windy conditions 15-20 mph last tonight through Monday. We will also be cooler through Tuesday with afternoons in the 60s. A chance of showers increases some Wednesday and Thursday ahead of a cold front will then make its way through overnight. We’ll then drop temperatures down to the 30s in the mornings and 50s in the afternoon – finally making it feel more like winter by the end of the week. The weekend stays seasonable, sunny and dry.

sunday sunday1 sunday2

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s