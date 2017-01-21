Storms are gone but windy conditions persist.

The storm threat has diminished and we’ll just be left with a few showers through tomorrow morning. Windy conditions 15-20 mph last tonight through Monday. We will also be cooler through Tuesday with afternoons in the 60s. A chance of showers increases some Wednesday and Thursday ahead of a cold front will then make its way through overnight. We’ll then drop temperatures down to the 30s in the mornings and 50s in the afternoon – finally making it feel more like winter by the end of the week. The weekend stays seasonable, sunny and dry.

