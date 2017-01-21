Storm causes thousands in damages at youth sports facility

CATAULA, Ga.- The Cataula Youth Sports Complex on Chambliss Road is completely destroyed from Saturday’s storm.

Daniel Thomas, the Commissioner of Cataula Football says their community is torn apart.

Thomas said, “I got a text that said to come down here and see what’s going on and I’m in shock right now.”

News 3’s Chief Meteorologist Bob Jeswald says a radar indicated tornado hit the Cataula community.

“It got real dark and we just kind of looked outside and within 30 to 40 seconds the winds got really strong and the trees fell over and I’m surprised a tree didn’t fall over on my house,” said Thomas.

A few years ago they raised thousands of dollars for their facilities and now they will be doing that all over again.

Thomas said, “We just did a big fundraiser to build this batting cage for the Cataula kids that want to come out and play baseball and it’s completely destroyed… we house all of our equipment and football pads over there and luckily we were able to get everything out, but we got to replace the roof.”

Thomas is urging everyone in the community to step up and help rebuild their facilities.

Not just for them, but for the kids.

“The community is going to have to come together and rebuild these batting cages for these kids because it’s a really nice facility for these kids to come and have,” said Thomas.

The estimated damage at the sports facility is at least $20,000.

If you’re interested in making a donation to help rebuild the Youth Sports Complex click here.