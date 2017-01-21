COLUMBUS, Ga. – Round one of multiple rounds of severe weather swept through the Chattahoochee Valley Saturday morning leaving several areas damaged.

This gallery will be updated throughout the day as damage photos come in.

PHOTOS: Severe weather strikes the Chattahoochee Valley View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Flooding in Troup County Damage in Smiths Station Damage in Smiths Station Damage in Smiths Station Flooding in Troup County From Erin Kendrick of Chalybeate Springs