More storms on the way

We have a lull in storms for the rest of the afternoon and evening, but another round will make its way through closer to midnight through 5:00 a.m. est Sunday.

Similar threats to this morning are possible Sunday: damaging winds, heavy rain (localized flooding), frequent lightning and isolated tornadoes. Storm Prediction Center has upgraded us to a moderate risk for severe thunderstorms.

A second round of strong storms will then develop Sunday afternoon through the evening (12pm est – 5pm est) ahead of the low pressure system that will finally move through overnight. Strong to severe thunderstorms as well as isolated tornadoes are still possible Sunday afternoon.

We’ll then be left with cooler ad windy conditions Monday with all storm threats gone. The next activity won’t be until Thursday when a cold front will move through dropping temperatures down to where they should be for this time of year.