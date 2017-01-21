Cottonmouths preparing for game against Peoria Rivermen without a lot of starters

PEORIA, Ill– The Columbus Cottonmouths are hours away from their match against the Peoria Rivermen.

Head Coach Jerome Bechard says quite a few players from the team have sprained ankles and/or concussions.

“Everyone else is day by day,” says Bechard. And that is why he is grateful that the hockey community from around the country has come together to help the team today.

The Southern Professional Hockey League is allowing Columbus to field a full roster for the game tonight. But Bechard said it goes beyond that.

“I had a guy call me that played the other day in Michigan… he said he will be here for the team even if he had to walk,” said Bechard.

A total of eleven players are being made available for Columbus tonight. Former goalkeeper, Andrew Loewen is one of them. The Snakes will need the extra hand at that position because starting goaltender Brandon Jaeger is probably out for the season. Coach Bechard told News 3 that he believes Jaeger dislocated his hip. Jaeger is still in the hospital but is expected to be released later today.

The puck will drop at 8:15 pm tonight. And the team will be on a charter bus heading home right after the game.

Bechard said one of the Peoria sponsors owns the bus and has graciously allowed them to use it to get back to Columbus.