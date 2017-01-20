WEEKEND: Two storms; three rounds, with a severe threat

We are looking at 3 rounds for severe weather threat Saturday-Sunday: Saturday (High Confidence): 5AM-2PM
(Subject to Change): Midnight-2AM
Sunday Afternoon (High Confidence): Noon-5PM

Primary threats for The News 3 Viewing Area are: • Damaging wind. Windy all day with winds up to 70mph. • Downed trees and power-lines/structural damage potential • Tornadoes • Hail-up to 1” with severe storms • Flash Flooding-Saturday Night through Sunday

EXTENDED:
Any storm threat will be gone by Monday, but windy conditions will last through the day. Temperatures will drop into the upper 40s for morning lows and 60s for afternoon highs through Tuesday. A cold front will move through Thursday – this time dropping temperatures down to where they should be this time of year. Friday starts in the mid 30s with the afternoon in the 50s.

