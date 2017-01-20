Two 2016 deaths now being ruled as homicides

COLUMBUS, Ga. – Two 2016 deaths are now being investigated as homicides bringing the official total to 27 homicides for 2016, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.

This week the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office returned the autopsy report for Kirby Scott. Scott was declared dead at 12:51 a.m. on August 1, 2016. Scott was from Cleveland, Ohio, but was here for a family function.

EMS was called out to a home in the 1000 block of 1st Ave on July 30th at 10:19 p.m. They say Scott left from the party with another man and then came back a few minutes later under the influence.

They say he got in a verbal/physical altercation with his niece. Other people came out to intervene and physically assaulted him.

Scott died of generalized blunt force injuries to a person with cocaine use, and assault by other(s).

Another autopsy was returned last week for 4-year-old Nathaniel Washington-Ghant, IV. He died on September 23rd at 4:41 a.m.

When the boy was 3-weeks-old, he suffered a traumatic brain injury which the dad said happened when he tripped over a toy. The boy never developed properly – never able to walk, talk, and experienced no growth.

The autopsy ruled the boy’s death a homicide as a result of a non-accidental accident. It listed the cause as encephalomalacia with seizure disorder due to or as a result of delayed complications of a traumatic brain injury caused by blunt force trauma of the head, torso, and the extremities of the infant consistent with non-accidental trauma.