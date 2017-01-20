Tracking storms through the entire weekend

Two more rounds of strong thunderstorms make their way through our area Saturday and Sunday. Gusty winds, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes are possible both days.

WAD (Weather Aware Day) SATURDAY MORNING: Damaging winds, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes are possible Saturday morning (6:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. est) ahead of a shortwave. Things will taper off some during the afternoon and early evening then pick up once again as we head into the overnight hours ahead of the next (and strongest system) Sunday. WAD (Weather Aware Day) SUNDAY: Strong thunderstorms capable of producing damaging wind gusts up to 60mph, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes are possible Sunday. A strong cut-off low has been tracking our way from the west and will pass through overnight Sunday. Widespread thunderstorms across the area will develop ahead of it and move out early Monday morning.

EXTENDED:

Any storm threat will be gone by Monday, but windy conditions will last through the day. Temperatures will cool to the 40s for morning lows and 60s for afternoon highs through Tuesday.

A cold front will move through Thursday – this time dropping temperatures down to where they should be this time of year. Friday starts in the mid 30s with the afternoon in the 50s.