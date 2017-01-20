Ohio police respond to reports of taser, gun fight between sisters

Bria McCall (Youngstown Police Department)
Bria McCall (Youngstown Police Department)

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman from Youngstown faces several charges after police say she got into a fight with her sister that involved a gun and a taser.

According to a police report, officers were called just after 6 p.m. Thursday to a house on Hawthorne Avenue on reports of a fight involving a gun.

When officers arrived, a woman there told them that her two daughters, Bria McCall and Yazmeen Green, had been fighting and that Green tased McCall several times in the stomach and took off.

Officers began questioning McCall about the incident and says she became combative, pushing officers and thrashing and rolling around on the ground, according to the report.

A search of McCall’s vehicle turned up a pink handgun with a magazine inserted into the firearm. A records check revealed that McCall did not have a concealed carry permit.

McCall was arrested and charged with improper handling of a firearm, obstructing official business, and resisting arrest.

The report did not indicate if any charges were filed against Green or if she was located.

