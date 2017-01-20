More Southern storms possible; 2 tornadoes confirmed

Associated Press Published:
severe-weather-alert

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Forecasters say the Deep South is in for more bad weather following an outbreak that resulted in damage from two confirmed tornadoes.

The National Weather Service says severe storms are possible from Louisiana to Georgia overnight Friday into Saturday.

The agency says southern portions of Louisiana and Mississippi have the greatest chance of strong storms initially, with the risk area spreading eastward into Alabama and Georgia on Saturday.

Forecasters say heavy rains, strong winds and isolated tornadoes are possible. That’s similar to the forecast from Thursday, when forecasters say twisters struck southern Mississippi and eastern Alabama.

One tornado damaged homes and toppled trees in Smith and Simpson counties in Mississippi. Another one damaged boat houses and other structures near Lake Logan Martin east of Birmingham.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s