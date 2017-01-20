Mexican drug lord “El Chapo” back in U.S. to face drug trafficking charges

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman facing drug trafficking and other charges in the United States (all times local):

11:05 a.m.

U.S. officials say they didn’t learn until Thursday that Mexico was extraditing drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman.

U.S. Attorney Robert Capers in New York says prosecutors weren’t aware it was going to happen but were nonetheless prepared for it.

Deputy Assistant Attorney General Kenneth Blanco thanked Mexican officials “for their unwavering support” and “their commitment to justice.”

Prosecutors agreed to not seek the death penalty as a condition of the extradition.

___

10:30 a.m.

A U.S. attorney in New York says the government is seeking a $14 billion forfeiture order as part of its prosecution of the notorious Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman.

The convicted leader of the Sinaloa cartel was brought into a Brooklyn courthouse Friday to await his arraignment.

U.S. Attorney Robert Capers spoke at a press conference about the joint prosecution with the U.S. attorney in Miami.

He likened the drug trafficking to a cancerous tumor that spread, leading to “misery” for legions of Americans.

___

8:30 a.m.

___

1:15 a.m.

The brazen slip was highly embarrassing for the Mexican government. Guzman has fought extradition since his recapture last year.

