Investigators confirm human remains belonged to missing Macon County man

MACON COUNTY, Ala. — Deputies in both Lee and Macon Counties confirm a severed leg found floating in a trash bag Thursday afternoon does in fact belong to a Macon County man missing since January 6.

The announcement at a joint press conference for the sheriff’s offices confirms the remains belong to 32-year-old Kenneth McKency. McKency was reported last seen in the Brownsville community, near the site the leg was found.

As News 3 reported, a construction worker reported finding the suspicious trash bag floating in the creek under a bridge in the 6000 Block of Lee Road 159.

Standing on the same bridge, investigators now say additional remains have been found just west of the initial discovery area. A forensic report conclusively links McKency’s DNA to the leg, and more tests are being performed on the other remains.

An investigation is ongoing in what is now considered a homicide investigation.

Both the Lee and Macon County Sheriff’s offices are contributing investigators to this case.