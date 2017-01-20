Donald J. Trump officially the 45th President of the United States

WASHINGTON D.C. — Standing atop the center of the National Mall, in the heart of the nation’s capital, Donald J. Trump is now the 45th President of the United States.

President Trump took his oath of office at noon Friday, followed by his first presidential address to the American people.

In his speech, Trump says his success is the work of the nation’s people.

“This moment is your moment. It belongs to you,” Trump says.

He also made assertions for a peaceful transfer to his new term and open inclusion for all Americans.

“When you open your heart to patriotism, there is no room for prejudice.”

Trump also promises to open a diologue with citizens who feel “unheard”.

“To all Americans … hear these words: You will never be ignored again.”

The inauguration celebrations continue with a luncheon for government officials and a parade of marching bands from around the country.

