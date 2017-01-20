2 Valley women in jail after making up store robbery

VALLEY, Ala. — A soft lockdown at W.F. Burns Valley High School is now lifted after police say a robbery call turned out to be a false alarm.

Chief Thomas Weldon confirms to News 3 two employees at the Family Dollar on U.S. Highway 29 are in jail after falsely reporting the store had been robbed at 8:50 a.m. Friday.

A press release by Major Mike Reynolds says one clerk claimed she was walking to her car when a white male threatened her and stole the bank bag she was holding. Police say there were inconsistencies when they questioned her and another clerk in the store.

The report says both clerks – 26-year-old Tori Machele Alsabrook and 27-year-old Heather Deas Swann – admit to making up the robbery story in order to hide the fact they had stolen the store’s deposits the night before.

Weldon says both now face charges for Filing a False Report and Theft of Property in the 3rd degree.

Valley police confirm students and staff at the high school were not in any danger.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 for updates.