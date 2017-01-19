Young boy gets help from local restaurant

PHENIX CITY, Ala. – Folks gathered Thursday afternoon at the Chick-fil-A in Phenix City to support a young boy fighting a rare disease. Ten percent of purchases Thursday will go to support Austin Deckard who was recently diagnosed with Advance Pulmonary Hypertension, a life-threatening disease.

You may recall young Austin was the boy who was recently surprised by a visit from Cam Newton while in the hospital.

“I have marketing director, Tracy Flowers, again with us being so tied to the community and to the school, we got contracted by the teacher and basically just started talking and started putting together stuff together, and I like I said, when something happens in the community, we want to apart of it as much as we can,” says Tood Morgan, owner of the Phenix City Chick-fil-A.

The fundraiser at the Chick-fil-A in Phenix City runs till 10 p.m. Thursday.