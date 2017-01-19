Viewing to be held for 3 children killed in Opelika trailer fire

By Published: Updated:
viewing_fire

OPELIKA, Ala. — Friends and family will remember three young children taken too soon by a major Opelika trailer fire during a viewing Thursday.

As News 3 reported, 11-year-old Jakia Core, 7-year-old Ateria Core, and 5-year-old Karmina Core all died when the trailer home they lived in burst into flames at about 4 p.m. on January 12.

Siblings 9-year-old Keiyonna Core and 3-year-old Bryson Core survived the blaze and remain in a Birmingham hospital recovering from their injuries. Police and fire investigators have not yet confirmed the cause of the fire.

The viewing for the three passed Core siblings will be from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church on Jeter Avenue in Opelika.

The funeral will also be at the same church at 11 a.m. Friday.

They will be buried at the Evergreen Cemetery after the funeral.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s