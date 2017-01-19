Viewing to be held for 3 children killed in Opelika trailer fire

OPELIKA, Ala. — Friends and family will remember three young children taken too soon by a major Opelika trailer fire during a viewing Thursday.

As News 3 reported, 11-year-old Jakia Core, 7-year-old Ateria Core, and 5-year-old Karmina Core all died when the trailer home they lived in burst into flames at about 4 p.m. on January 12.

Siblings 9-year-old Keiyonna Core and 3-year-old Bryson Core survived the blaze and remain in a Birmingham hospital recovering from their injuries. Police and fire investigators have not yet confirmed the cause of the fire.

The viewing for the three passed Core siblings will be from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church on Jeter Avenue in Opelika.

The funeral will also be at the same church at 11 a.m. Friday.

They will be buried at the Evergreen Cemetery after the funeral.