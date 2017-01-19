Tracking three rounds of storms starting tonight

Three rounds of thunderstorms will impact us tonight through late Sunday. Thursday night, Saturday and Sunday are all Weather Aware Days meaning each of these days has the potential for severe thunderstorms.
The first system moves through tonight (10:00 p.m. est – midnight est) bringing heavy rain and gusty winds. These thunderstorms will move through quickly and by 1:00 a.m. est we’ll just be left with light showers and a few sprinkles as we head into Friday morning.
Friday remains relatively quiet with partly sunny and warm conditions and a few sprinkles early on.
The second round moves in Saturday. Isolated thunderstorms will develop along a shortwave through the day and increase into the evening ahead of the system we are tracking for Sunday. Main threats continue to be heavy rain and gusty winds.
The third round is Sunday and has the strongest system moving through with the greatest threats. A strong cut-off low developing over the Pacific will move through our area late Sunday. Gusty winds, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes are possible as early as Sunday afternoon ahead of the system extending overnight into early Monday.
Monday and Tuesday will be quieter and cooler – but only slightly. We’ll return to the upper 60s to lower 70s quickly by Wednesday.