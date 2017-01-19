Tracking three rounds of storms starting tonight

Three rounds of thunderstorms will impact us tonight through late Sunday. Thursday night, Saturday and Sunday are all Weather Aware Days meaning each of these days has the potential for severe thunderstorms.

The first system moves through tonight (10:00 p.m. est – midnight est) bringing heavy rain and gusty winds. These thunderstorms will move through quickly and by 1:00 a.m. est we’ll just be left with light showers and a few sprinkles as we head into Friday morning.

Friday remains relatively quiet with partly sunny and warm conditions and a few sprinkles early on.