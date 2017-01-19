Lee County deputies discover human remains in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office confirms it is investigating human remains found in a trash bag Wednesday afternoon.

A press release says a construction worker called law enforcement after he found a suspicious trash bag floating in the creek under a bridge in the 6000 Block of Lee Road 159. Deputies responding to the scene confirm there was a human leg inside the bag.

Lee County investigators say say the rest of the victim’s body has not been found.

The release also says the Macon County Sheriff’s Office will join the investigation since the remains were found close to the Macon county line.

The recovered leg will now be sent to the Alabama Medical Examiner’s office for additional evidence collection and attempts at identification.

If you have any information about this case please contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651.