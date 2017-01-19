Deep South at risk for severe storms through weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Forecasters say the Deep South is at risk for several straight days of severe weather.

The National Weather Service says the threat includes the possibility of heavy rains, strong straight-line winds and isolated tornadoes beginning Thursday and lasting through the weekend.

Storms moving eastward across the Gulf Coast are expected to bring waves of strong storms. The Storm Prediction Center says parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia all have a marginal risk of severe weather.

The weather service says the rough weather could last through Sunday.

The rains could help ease drought conditions that are still plaguing much of the region. The driest areas are in the northern counties of Alabama and Georgia, which the National Drought Mitigation Center still lists as being in an extreme drought.