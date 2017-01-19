Columbus State Lady Cougars earn fifth straight win

COLUMBUS, Ga – The 16th-ranked Columbus State University women’s basketball team remained perfect on its home floor with an 81-48 victory over Georgia College on Wednesday. The Peach Belt Conference game was played inside the Lumpkin Center.

Gabby Williams led a quartet of Lady Cougars in double figures with 14 points. Ashley Asouzu, Jasmine Herndon and Narshanda Malone each finished with 13. The 13 points were a season-best for the freshman Herndon.

“We made some adjustments at halftime that helped us tonight,” head coach Anita Howard said. “We just needed to slow things down and work through our offense to get better looks at the basket.”

In usual Columbus State (14-1, 8-1 PBC) fashion, the Lady Cougars jumped on the opposition in the first quarter. Williams scored just five seconds into the contest and CSU opened with a 9-2 lead.

Georgia College (9-5, 3-4) clawed its way back to within four, but the Lady Cougars took a 17-9 advantage into the second quarter.

The three-point shots fell in succession for Columbus State in the second quarter. Asouzu, Williams and Britteny Tatum each connected from beyond the arc to stretch the lead out to 13 midway through the second.

Leading by nine at the break, the Lady Cougars got rolling in the third quarter. Again, it was the three-point shot that helped blow the game open. Malone hit twice and Williams dropped in another to push the margin out to 14.

Columbus State put the finishing touches on another victory with a long run stretch across the third and fourth quarters. The Lady Cougars scored the final six points of the third and six of the first nine in the fourth to take a 63-39 lead with less than eight minutes to play.

The lead continued to grow the rest of the way, reaching its largest point after Herndon capped off her strong night with two free throws in the closing seconds.

Columbus State shot 48.3 percent (28-of-58) for the game, but hit at a blistering 70.4 percent (19-for-27) clip after halftime. The Lady Cougars made eight threes on the night, one shy of their season-high.

Georgia College was held to a season-worst 23.7 percent (14-for-59) from the field. The Bobcats were 4-for-18 (22.2 percent) from the three-point line.

Columbus State will head back on the road on Saturday for a road date at Clayton State. Tipoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. in Morrow, Ga.

