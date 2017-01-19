UPDATE: Cottonmouths: No life-threatening injuries to players, staff or personal

UPDATE 01/19/17 3:49 p.m. — According to a release sent from the Columbus Cottonmouths, all players have been accounted for and have been transported to the local hospital and appears to be no life-threatening injures to players, staff or personnel.

UPDATE 01/19/17 3:30 p.m. — The Columbus Cottonmouths hockey team set to play the Peoria Rivermen this weekend were on their charter bus when it crashed on Interstate 155 near the I-74 exchange Thursday afternoon. The crash happened just after 1 p.m CT.

24 people from the Columbus Cottonmouths were taken to OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, including 19 players, a coach, 2 trainers, a bus driver, and a equipment person.

Two people were transported by ambulance, the others by school bus. There’s no word now on the victims’ conditions.

TAZEWELL, Ill (WMBD). — Multiple departments responded to a crash Interstate 155 near I-74 early Thursday afternoon.

The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Department confirms a charter bus was the only vehicle involved, though officials weren’t sure from which company the bus came.

Illinois State Police, the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Department, and Morton all responded. There’s no word on injuries at this time.

