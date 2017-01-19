Beauregard’s La’Damian Webb named Alabama’s Mr. Football by ASWA

MONTGOMERY, Al – Beauregard’s La’Damian Webb was named the 35th recipient of the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s Mr. Football Award on Wednesday at the ASWA’s annual Player of the Year Awards luncheon, presented by the Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association. The annual luncheon was held at the Renaissance Hotel at the Convention Center in Montgomery.

Webb, a 5-foot-8, 184-pound junior running back, added his name to the AHSAA record books this season, setting a single-season touchdown record with 47, and rushed for the second-highest season yardage total in AHSAA history

with 3,242 yards. In two years, Webb has rushed for 74 touchdowns and 5,017 yards. He earned MVP honors in the Super 7 Class 5A championship game this past season with a record performance: 51 carries, 359 yards rushing and five touchdowns in 33-13 victory over Wenonah. In his two seasons as a starter for Coach Rob Carter’s Hornets, the team has gone 24-2.

The selection was made by the ASWA Prep Committee, a panel of ASWA member sportswriters who cover high school athletics. Webb finished with 147 points and three first-place votes. Park Crossing wide receiver Malik Cunningham had 132 points and one first place vote, Spanish Fort linebacker Thomas Johnston was third with 116 points, Blount quarterback Kadarius Toney and James Clemens defensive end LaBryan Ray tied for fourth with 113 point, and Maplesville running back Terence Dunlap was sixth with 109. In all, a record eight finalists received first-place votes from the prep committee

Webb was named the ASWA Class 5A Back of the Year and was chosen to the group’s Super 12 team. He is also the first junior to win the Mr. Football award in its history.

In winning the Mr. Football, Webb becomes the third running back to win the award in the last four years and fourth in the last six, joining T.J. Yeldon of Daphne in 2011, Roc Thomas of Oxford in 2013 and Kerryon Johnson of Madison Academy in 2015.

A total of 48 finalists, three backs and three linemen in each classification with a Back of the Year and Lineman of the Year selected. The individual class players of the year were:

Class 7A: Henry Ruggs III, Lee-Montgomery (Back); LaBryan Ray, James Clemens (Lineman).

Class 6A: Kadarius Toney, Blount (Back); Thomas Johnston, Spanish Fort (Lineman).

Class 5A: La’Damian Webb, Beauregard (Back); Ryan Johnston, St. Paul’s Episcopal (Lineman).

Class 4A: Reed Blankenship, West Limestone (Back); Sterling Jones, Saint James (Lineman).

Class 3A: Taylor Hayes, Piedmont (Back); Mason Langley, Piedmont (Lineman).

Class 2A: JaTarvious Whitlow, LaFayette (Back); Tyler Wilhelm, Fyffe (Lineman).

Class 1A: Terence Dunlap, Maplesville (Back); Brandon Bates, Linden (Lineman).

AISA: Malik Lyons, Chambers Academy (Back); Jakerrius Wyatt, Autauga Academy (Lineman).

The luncheon was live-streamed by the Prattville High School NFHS Network School Broadcast program. It is archived at www.nfhsnetwork.com and available for viewing.

ASWA MR. FOOTBALL RECIPIENTS (1982 – 2016)



2016 La’Damian Webb, Beauregard, RB

2015 Tyler Johnston, Spanish Fort, QB

2014 Kerryon Johnson, Madison Academy, RB/WR

2013 Racean “Roc” Thomas, Oxford, RB

2012 Jeremy Johnson, Carver-Montgomery, QB

2011 T.J. Yeldon, Daphne RB

2010 Jamal Golden, Wetumpka, QB

2009 Coty Blanchard, Cherokee County, QB

2008 Clint Moseley, Leroy, QB

2007 Julio Jones, Foley, WR

2006 Larry Smith, Prattville, QB

2005 Andre Smith, Huffman, OL

2004 Jarod Bryant, Hoover, QB

2003 Chris Nickson, Pike County, QB

2002 JaMarcus Russell, Williamson, QB

2001 Brandon Cox, Hewitt-Trussville

2000 Carnell Williams, Etowah

1999 Cory Whisenant, Springville, RB

1998 DeMarco McNeil, Blount, DL

1997 Mac Campbell, Alexandria, RB

1996 Antoneyo Williams, Central-Tuscaloosa, RB

1995 Gorman Thornton, Jeff Davis, TE/DE

1994 Dawud Rasheed, Shades Valley, RB

1993 Thomas Banks, West Jefferson, RB

1992 Freddie Kitchens, Etowah, QB

1991 Robert Davis, Homewood, RB

1990 David Palmer, Jackson-Olin, RB/QB

1989 Steven Coleman, Pike County, RB

1988 Darrell Williams, Vigor, RB

1987 Robert Jones, Parker, RB

1986 Larry Ware, Lee-Montgomery, RB

1985 Pierre Goode, Hazlewood, RB

1984 Roderick Green, Gardendale, WR

1983 Freddie Weygand, Emma Sansom, WR

1982 Tommy Compton, Vigor, QB