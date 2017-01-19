Authorities looking for serial burglar

Related Coverage Search continues for Harris Co. burglary suspect

COLUMBUS, Ga. – Three local law enforcement agencies are on the hunt for a burglar responsible for a series of house break-ins in the River Road area of North Columbus.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office and the Columbus Police Department are looking for a man described as an African America male who is between 5’8″ and 5’11”. He was last seen wearing a camoflage jacket, blue jeans and carrying a black backpack.

“He’ll break a window in the back of the house or the front and then he’ll go through the window and then once inside he will still jewelry, some food items, possibly a small fire arms like a pistol. He doesn’t take anything large like a long rifle, TV or stereo equipment. Only small items that he can take and put in his backpack and run into the woods with,” says Harris County Sheriff Mike Jolley.

Authorities say the suspect is considered armed and very dangerous. Anyone with information is urged to contact police immediately.