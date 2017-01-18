Tracking Storm Systems

We’re about to see a very active jet stream lead to a series of storm systems crossing the southern U.S., and those will bring several rounds of rain and thunderstorms to Georgia and Alabama between now and the beginning of next week, including the weekend.

The first round will affect the area Thursday night into Friday, then a brief break as we wait for the next wave to come through on Saturday. The strongest of the bunch then heads our way for Sunday after crashing through California and emerging east of the Rockies. It could be potent enough to bring severe weather to much of the Gulf region, though at this time range there are issues with timing and intensity as well as placement of the strongest activity. The system could leave lingering showers and clouds into next Monday, though the severe threat will be gone by then.

Temperatures will remain warm, and even after the Sunday cold front we can expect highs and lows to cool down only a bit, likely remaining slightly above average well into next week, although there are signs of colder weather in the longer range toward the end of the month.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast