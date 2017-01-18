Sinkhole at north Georgia car wash swallows 55,000 pound truck

News 3 sister station CBS46 reports the truck was sucked in at the Diamond Auto Spa on Wallis Road in Hall County, Tuesday morning around 8 a.m.

Crews on the scene say the vehicle is a Hydro-Vac truck that carries approximately 1600 gallons of water and weighs approximately 55,000 lbs. Crews emptied the tanks, but they were still unable to lift the truck out of the 10-foot hole Tuesday evening.

An active fuel leak from the truck is being mitigated by a private contractor who is offloading the fuel before it can be moved.

Oakwood Public Works department officials say the sinkhole appears to have been caused by an old storm drain that caved in.