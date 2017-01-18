President Obama to deliver final press conference Wednesday

(CBSN) — Just two days away from his successor’s inauguration ceremony, President Obama will hold a final press conference in the White House briefing room Wednesday afternoon.

Outgoing White House press secretary Josh Earnest gave a preview of what to expect from the news conference during a Wednesday interview with “CBS This Morning.”

As speculation swirls over the Trump administration possibly relocating journalists from their spot in the executive mansion, Earnest says President Obama “wants to bid a farewell to the White House press corps” and to “show them the respect they’ve earned.”

Watch live coverage of the press conference at 2:00 p.m. ET

Despite stories that Earnest says Mr. Obama wasn’t always “pleased with,” the press secretary acknowledges “there’s supposed to be a friction in that relationship” between reporters and the government officials they cover.

“That kind of accountability made President Obama a better president,” Earnest says.

