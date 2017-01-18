President Obama to deliver final press conference Wednesday

(CBSN) — Just two days away from his successor’s inauguration ceremony, President Obama will hold a final press conference in the White House briefing room Wednesday afternoon.

Outgoing White House press secretary Josh Earnest gave a preview of what to expect from the news conference during a Wednesday interview with “CBS This Morning.”

As speculation swirls over the Trump administration possibly relocating journalists from their spot in the executive mansion, Earnest says President Obama “wants to bid a farewell to the White House press corps” and to “show them the respect they’ve earned.”

Despite stories that Earnest says Mr. Obama wasn’t always “pleased with,” the press secretary acknowledges “there’s supposed to be a friction in that relationship” between reporters and the government officials they cover.

“That kind of accountability made President Obama a better president,” Earnest says.

The press conference will begin at 2 p.m. ET.

