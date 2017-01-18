Pit bull owner charged after dogs kill child in Atlanta

Associated Press Published:
across-georgia

ATLANTA (AP) – Owner of dogs that attacked two Atlanta children, leaving one dead, has one charge upgraded to involuntary manslaughter.

Local news media reports Cameron Tucker was initially charged with two counts of reckless conduct, but one charge was upgraded to involuntary manslaughter during his court appearance Wednesday. Tucker was arrested after 6-year-old Logan Braatz and 5-year-old Syari Sanders were attacked walking to a bus stop early Tuesday. Logan died from his injuries. Syari is in stable condition.

Atlanta Police Sgt. Warren Pickard says one of the dogs was shot by officers.

Fulton County Animal Control says one dog is a pit bull mix and the other is a border collie.

Tucker is at Fulton County Jail on a $70,000 bond. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.

