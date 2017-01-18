Phenix City council approves $350,000 separate from budget to clean up storm damage

PHENIX CITY, Ala. – Phenix City officials are one step closer to cleaning up the mess severe storms left behind about two to three weeks ago. Wednesday, city council approved more than $350,000 to go toward several damaged spots around town.

Several areas are still feeling the devastating effects of the storms. Signs, barrels, cones and blockades line city streets to prevent drivers from dangerous conditions. The heavy rains caused sinkholes, massive erosion, and roads to be reduced to rubble.

Residents’ complaints are reaching city ears. Phenix City engineer and public works director Angel Moore says the money approved for repairs and cleanup is not part of the budget. The city dipped into emergency funds to fix what a couple of rainy days destroyed earlier in the month.

“We’ve already got work going on at 16th and 18th Ave.,” Moore said. “So hopefully in a couple of weeks, we’ll have that work finished.

The severe weather also uprooted several headstones and damaged much of Pine Grove cemetery on 22nd St.

“The cemetery is going to take some time, because it’s still real wet out there and there’s a lot of damage,” Moore told News 3. “So we had to go back and build some retaining walls and put back some plots the way that they were.”

Moore adds that the city usually prepares for bad storms between December and February by cleaning drainage pipes. But she says it’s difficult to prepare for an “act of God.” Moore says installing more concrete drainage pipes rather than metal ones will help to ensure that future storms won’t have the same effects.

Phenix City officials are reaching out to the state of Alabama to try and get reimbursed for some of the money used to repair the various impact zones. The city engineer says Phenix City falls about $2 million short of obtaining those state funds.